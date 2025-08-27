EDITORIAL | It’s dangerous when influencer culture collides with vulnerable young audiences
Influencers have promoted a Russian-linked Alabuga scheme that was allegedly disguised as a job and education programme for young women — except it has now been flagged as a potential human trafficking ring
27 August 2025 - 04:30
Let's be real. Once you follow someone or affiliate yourself with what they do on social media, it is usually because you condone, subscribe to or disagree with what they are preaching or selling — whatever it may be...
