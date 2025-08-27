LUCKY MATHEBULA | No leader can be airbrushed out of history and certainly not the national dialogue
The time for leadership from all is now, writes Lucky Mathebula
27 August 2025 - 04:30
The relationship between the dominant political force in the GNU, the ANC, and civil society, including its alliance partner the SACP, is at an all-time low. This disconnect underscores the urgent need for better communication and understanding. Without fail, the ANC is manoeuvring itself into a corner. It might not be easy to rescue it. The belief that it is the perpetual context of the country’s politics to a level where its NEC approves itself, despite a 40% and declining voter support, and that it is the custodian of the national dialogue, is a clear sign that it is distancing itself from society. ..
