Opinion & Analysis

EDITORIAL | Yes, the hubcaps are coming off but we too can fight crime

Police alone will not make significant inroads against crime unless they have the trust and co-operation of victims of crime and communities

28 August 2025 - 04:30

A man walks into a police station to make a statement. The staff are helpful. So far, so good. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. EDITORIAL | It’s dangerous when influencer culture collides with vulnerable ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. EDITORIAL | Less Dudula, more do doula Opinion & Analysis
  3. EDITORIAL | Boks bounce back to bury the ghosts of Ellis Park Opinion & Analysis
  4. EDITORIAL | SA Tourism debacle and Ramaphosa’s silence should be a red flag Opinion & Analysis
  5. EDITORIAL | Embody the message: a Namibian teacher shows the way Opinion & Analysis
  6. EDITORIAL | Firing or forcing SANDF chief to quit won’t mend irreparable damage ... Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. PALI LEHOHLA | The bedroom is on strike: South Africa is facing a demographic ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. ONKGOPOTSE JJ TABANE | Letter to President Ramaphosa: why are so many poor and ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. SA’s sewage crisis: official reports don’t include millions of litres of ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. EDITORIAL | It’s dangerous when influencer culture collides with vulnerable ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. LUCKY MATHEBULA | No leader can be airbrushed out of history and certainly not ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

From focus groups to feelings at scale: Sens.digital’s science of human insights
Veteran Actress, Nandi Nyembe memorial service