JONATHAN JANSEN | There's a need for a scientific study on the effects of gangster violence on education
Jonathan Jansen describes seven consequences of gang-based violence on schools in the areas where he works
28 August 2025 - 04:30
As you read this column, the dramatic flare-up in gang violence is having a destructive effect on lives and learning in some townships...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.