Opinion & Analysis

JONATHAN JANSEN | There's a need for a scientific study on the effects of gangster violence on education

Jonathan Jansen describes seven consequences of gang-based violence on schools in the areas where he works

28 August 2025 - 04:30

As you read this column, the dramatic flare-up in gang violence is having a destructive effect on lives and learning in some townships...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. JONATHAN JANSEN | The silence on the Gaza genocide at the G20 Interfaith Forum ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. JONATHAN JANSEN | Big changes are on the way, new policies ... you know the ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. JONATHAN JANSEN | Who’s handing out all these professorships like candy? Opinion & Analysis
  4. JONATHAN JANSEN | No black person was part of the SA maths Olympiad team — ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. JONATHAN JANSEN | How Buti Manamela can go from seeming harmless to being great Opinion & Analysis
  6. JONATHAN JANSEN | The fate of higher education is as predictable as Ramaphosa ... Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. PALI LEHOHLA | The bedroom is on strike: South Africa is facing a demographic ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. ONKGOPOTSE JJ TABANE | Letter to President Ramaphosa: why are so many poor and ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. SA’s sewage crisis: official reports don’t include millions of litres of ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. EDITORIAL | It’s dangerous when influencer culture collides with vulnerable ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. LUCKY MATHEBULA | No leader can be airbrushed out of history and certainly not ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

From focus groups to feelings at scale: Sens.digital’s science of human insights
Veteran Actress, Nandi Nyembe memorial service