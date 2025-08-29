EDITORIAL | Closure at last for families of drowned Daveyton pupils
Education Labour Relations Council award should spur department to follow up on progress of other cases probing deaths of pupils
29 August 2025 - 04:30
The recent award by the Education Labour Relations Council (ELRC) arbitrator, dismissing the principal of Daveyton Skills School, Bertha Letsoele, for not obtaining authorisation from the education department for a school trip which led to the drowning of two pupils, should be welcomed...
