PHINDILE BALENI | Empowering women for inclusive growth
Phindile Baleni looks at the progress made for women's rights since the 1956 march to the Union Buildings
29 August 2025 - 04:30
This year South Africa marks the 69th anniversary of the historic women’s march to the Union Buildings in 1956. That march by more than 20,000 women was not only a protest against pass laws, it was a bold stand against systematic injustice and a foundational moment in the fight for gender equality and socio-economic empowerment of women...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.