JUSTICE MALALA | Too many elected and unelected formations using immigration as political football
The state has done nothing over the past few months as alleged illegal immigrants have been targeted at hospitals and other places, writes Justice Malala
01 September 2025 - 04:30
British opposition politician Nigel Farage announced last week his Reform UK party would detain and deport irregular migrants and ban them from re-entering the UK for life...
