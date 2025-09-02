STEPHEN MOORE | Gauteng’s looming summer water crisis: taps will run dry without immediate action
The problem is not always a lack of money. Too often, funds are allocated, contractors hired and projects announced — but poor management or outright corruption means the result delivers nothing
02 September 2025 - 04:30
Gauteng is heading into a difficult summer. Peak water demand is already forecast to exceed available supply, leaving the rand Water system under severe strain. For residents, that means November and December could bring rolling outages and dry taps if urgent action is not taken...
