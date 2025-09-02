TOM EATON | Being kicked out of the alliance would be manna from atheist heaven for the SACP
It’s been over eight months since the SACP resolved that it would contest elections as a stand-alone party outside the tripartite alliance
02 September 2025 - 04:30
The South African Communist Party says it has grown frustrated living in its mother’s basement where it spends all day writing fan fiction about the late 1950s, confirming that it will almost definitely move down into the garden shed, especially if its mother refuses to keep bringing it cookies and milk. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.