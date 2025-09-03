CORVELL CRANFIELD | Maths isn’t the monster, our system is — here’s the fix
If we do only three things: protect time, teach with CPA and practise conceptual skills daily inside rich problems, we will see more children choose and succeed in pure maths, says the writer
03 September 2025 - 04:30
In 2000, this newspaper grabbed attention with a stinging line “SA learners are the dunces of Africa”. That headline lodged in my mind, not because our children are slow, but because the system around them is. ..
