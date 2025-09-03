Opinion & Analysis

CORVELL CRANFIELD | Maths isn’t the monster, our system is — here’s the fix

If we do only three things: protect time, teach with CPA and practise conceptual skills daily inside rich problems, we will see more children choose and succeed in pure maths, says the writer

03 September 2025 - 04:30 By Corvell Cranfield

In 2000, this newspaper grabbed attention with a stinging line “SA learners are the dunces of Africa”. That headline lodged in my mind, not because our children are slow, but because the system around them is. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. TOM EATON | Being kicked out of the alliance would be manna from atheist heaven ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. STEPHEN MOORE | Gauteng’s looming summer water crisis: taps will run dry ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. MASHUPYE MASERUMULE | Insights from a study visit in China — lessons for South ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. South African hunters chewed the kanna plant for endurance: new study tests its ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. EDITORIAL | Gas explosion: Joburg’s delays are becoming a habit, not an ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

J20 Summit | Constitutional Courts and Supreme Courts conference
Polokwane Magistrate's Court pronounce insurance-related killings judgment