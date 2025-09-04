Opinion & Analysis

EDITORIAL | Motsepe's drive a boost for African football

He's turned Caf's finances around, perhaps enough for Africa to retain its own talent

04 September 2025 - 04:25

Since it was founded 68 years ago, when Ethiopia, Egypt, South Africa and Sudan established the Confederation of African Football in Khartoum, Caf has never found itself in the cash flush it is now experiencing...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. EDITORIAL | Gas explosion: Joburg’s delays are becoming a habit, not an ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. EDITORIAL | Stop beefing and tackle spread of foot and mouth disease Opinion & Analysis
  3. EDITORIAL | What's with the church robberies in Mpumalanga? Opinion & Analysis
  4. EDITORIAL | An extraordinary act of giving back Opinion
  5. EDITORIAL | Closure at last for families of drowned Daveyton pupils Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. South African hunters chewed the kanna plant for endurance: new study tests its ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. CORVELL CRANFIELD | Maths isn’t the monster, our system is — here’s the fix Opinion & Analysis
  3. LUCKY MATHEBULA | Diversion of dockets is the antidote Mkhwanazi ordered Opinion & Analysis
  4. JONATHAN JANSEN | Why we need more Georges in our schools and varsities Opinion & Analysis
  5. ONKGOPOTSE JJ TABANE | A tribute to Tshidi Madia — a patriot, journalist and ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Gaza girl's desperate pleas in a new film shake Venice | REUTERS
The Voice of Hind Rajab gets record 23-minute ovation at Venice premiere