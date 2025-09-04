Opinion & Analysis

JONATHAN JANSEN | Why we need more Georges in our schools and varsities

Our biggest challenge in South African education is not resources; it is the lack of imagination, the paucity of ideas

04 September 2025 - 04:30

As I listened to a humanoid robot explaining Newton’s three laws — “as if to a 14-year-old”, was the prompt — the goosebumps spread across my skin...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. JONATHAN JANSEN | There's a need for a scientific study on the effects of ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. JONATHAN JANSEN | The silence on the Gaza genocide at the G20 Interfaith Forum ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. JONATHAN JANSEN | Big changes are on the way, new policies ... you know the ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. JONATHAN JANSEN | Who’s handing out all these professorships like candy? Opinion & Analysis
  5. JONATHAN JANSEN | No black person was part of the SA maths Olympiad team — ... Opinion & Analysis
  6. JONATHAN JANSEN | How Buti Manamela can go from seeming harmless to being great Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. South African hunters chewed the kanna plant for endurance: new study tests its ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. CORVELL CRANFIELD | Maths isn’t the monster, our system is — here’s the fix Opinion & Analysis
  3. ONKGOPOTSE JJ TABANE | A tribute to Tshidi Madia — a patriot, journalist and ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. MASHUPYE MASERUMULE | Insights from a study visit in China — lessons for South ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. ELIJAH MHLANGA | Challenges to SA's education system remain, but much has been ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Putin and Kim hug as they bid farewell after Beijing meeting | REUTERS
At least 15 killed in crash on Lisbon's historic 'Gloria' railway | REUTERS