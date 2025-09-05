Opinion & Analysis

EDITORIAL | More manpower and resources needed for task team tackling kidnappings

Arrests should be followed by successful prosecutions and lengthy sentences which will serve as a deterrent to hijacking rings

05 September 2025 - 04:30

The police should be commended for dealing decisively with an alleged kingpin in kidnappings for ransom, who was killed during a shoot-out with the anti-kidnapping task team in Kempton Park, east of Joburg, on Wednesday...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. EDITORIAL | Motsepe's drive a boost for African football Opinion & Analysis
  2. EDITORIAL | Stop beefing and tackle spread of foot and mouth disease Opinion & Analysis
  3. EDITORIAL | Gas explosion: Joburg’s delays are becoming a habit, not an ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. EDITORIAL | What's with the church robberies in Mpumalanga? Opinion & Analysis
  5. EDITORIAL | Closure at last for families of drowned Daveyton pupils Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. JONATHAN JANSEN | Why we need more Georges in our schools and varsities Opinion & Analysis
  2. South African hunters chewed the kanna plant for endurance: new study tests its ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. LUCKY MATHEBULA | Diversion of dockets is the antidote Mkhwanazi ordered Opinion & Analysis
  4. CORVELL CRANFIELD | Maths isn’t the monster, our system is — here’s the fix Opinion & Analysis
  5. EDITORIAL | Motsepe's drive a boost for African football Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Aid cuts leave four African countries short of food for starving children
MARADONA - against belgium 1986