Opinion & Analysis

WILLIAM GUMEDE | The lesson for South Africa is to pursue ‘Positive Peace’

South Africa should look at Iceland, recently voted the most peaceful country in the world, if it wants to secure peacefulness, strengthen resilience and thrive

05 September 2025 - 04:30

Iceland has once again been named the most peaceful country in the world by the 2025 Global Peace Index. Ireland, New Zealand, Austria and Switzerland are in the top five...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. WILLIAM GUMEDE | Country can get much more out of SANDF Opinion
  2. WILLIAM GUMEDE | Africa must seek alternatives to counter Trump's tariffs, or ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. WILLIAM GUMEDE | An artisanal solution for our failing economy Opinion
  4. WILLIAM GUMEDE | Stand-alone SACP faces an uphill trek Opinion
  5. WILLIAM GUMEDE | China is not a substitute for trade with the US — here are the ... Opinion & Analysis
  6. WILLIAM GUMEDE | SA cannot replace US trade with African trade Opinion
  7. WILLIAM GUMEDE | Urgent non-ANC action needed as Trump tariffs loom Opinion

Most read

  1. JONATHAN JANSEN | Why we need more Georges in our schools and varsities Opinion & Analysis
  2. South African hunters chewed the kanna plant for endurance: new study tests its ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. LUCKY MATHEBULA | Diversion of dockets is the antidote Mkhwanazi ordered Opinion & Analysis
  4. CORVELL CRANFIELD | Maths isn’t the monster, our system is — here’s the fix Opinion & Analysis
  5. EDITORIAL | Motsepe's drive a boost for African football Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Aid cuts leave four African countries short of food for starving children
MARADONA - against belgium 1986