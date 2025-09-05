WILLIAM GUMEDE | The lesson for South Africa is to pursue ‘Positive Peace’
South Africa should look at Iceland, recently voted the most peaceful country in the world, if it wants to secure peacefulness, strengthen resilience and thrive
05 September 2025 - 04:30
Iceland has once again been named the most peaceful country in the world by the 2025 Global Peace Index. Ireland, New Zealand, Austria and Switzerland are in the top five...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.