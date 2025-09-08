JUSTICE MALALA | It’s time the ANC heeded Christopher Hitchens’ 1985 warning
The South Africa of today is nothing like the South Africa of 1985. Yet we can draw some lessons from that period and avert implosion by formulating some solutions — quickly, writes Justice Malala
08 September 2025 - 04:30
In 1985 the late, greatUS-based journalist Christopher Hitchens visited the exiled ANC in Zambia. While there he popped over to Zimbabwe and interviewed Archbishop Desmond Tutu. He spoke to as many experts as he could to make sense of the actions of the cruel apartheid regime in South Africa. On his return to the US, he told an interviewer: “If the [SA] government doesn’t change it will be changed by force... there will be a revolution.” ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.