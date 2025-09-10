EDITORIAL | Madlanga commission should be afforded space to conduct its important work
South Africans need to get the truth about Mkhwanazi’s worrying allegations
10 September 2025 - 04:30
When the Madlanga commission of inquiry begins its work next week, many South Africans will be hoping its outcomes and recommendations will help restore faith in the police and their ability to do their work without political influence...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.