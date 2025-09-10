KGAUGELO GUMEDE | Commissions of blah blah — are we not tired?
Findings of a commission of inquiry aren’t legally binding, and it’s up to the president to act on their recommendations. Already, red flags flutter, writes Gumede
10 September 2025 - 04:30
If any doubts remain about the inefficiencies in the routine of commissions of inquiry, imbizos and talk shops, the Sisi Khampepe commission of inquiry into the Usindiso fire settles the question...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.