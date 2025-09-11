JONATHAN JANSEN | The once-noble academic conference has become an expensive racket
It is time for the Council on Higher Education to conduct a focused study on the scam called academic conferences
11 September 2025 - 04:30
Academic conferences must be the oldest scam in South African universities. A conference is supposed to be an assembly where two things happen: you present groundbreaking research on a topic for your peers to engage, refine or reject; and you take along younger or aspiring academics to be inducted into this tough environment where feedback can be ruthless and where networking with leaders in a field could launch your career. But this once-noble event has become an expensive racket...
