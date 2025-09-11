LUCKY MATHEBULA | Proverbial ANC ‘festival of ideas’ journey has begun
The ANC’s base discussion document for its National General Council holds the potential to inspire new and diverse thinking
11 September 2025 - 04:30
The political calendar of South Africa is about to renew. After the nearly dormant birth of the national dialogue, which would have infused the political schedule with diverse content, the ANC published in its influential journal, Umrabulo, a base discussion document for its December National General Council (NGC). This NGC is not just another event, but a critical opportunity for the ANC and South Africa. It is a moment of anticipation and importance, as it could redefine the party’s strategic position and direction. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.