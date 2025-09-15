Opinion & Analysis

PALI LEHOHLA | Apartheid is an insatiable chameleon: a study in the art of war

Dikgang Uhuru Moiloa would have refused a modern-day Mantjiesvallei to disguise as Dinokana

15 September 2025 - 04:30 By Pali Lehohla

The passing on and burial of Dikgang Uhuru Moiloa of Dinokana in Lehurutshe two weeks ago shocked me as much as it evoked memories of my arrival in Mahikeng in 1982. Four months from that point, the task ahead was to run the 1985 Census of Bophuthatswana...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. PALI LEHOHLA | Apartheid is an insatiable chameleon: a study in the art of war Opinion & Analysis
  2. JUSTICE MALALA | The silencing of the US voice and what it means for African ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. JONATHAN JANSEN | The once-noble academic conference has become an expensive ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. EDITORIAL | Public service and administration’s blind belief is dangerous Opinion & Analysis
  5. TOM EATON | As they say, never let a good crisis go to waste: what’s next for ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

2025 MG Cyberster
ANC's plan to address service delivery failures