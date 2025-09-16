The UN had a plan to fight deadly lifestyle diseases: industry pressure killed most of it

The United Nations political declaration on noncommunicable diseases (NCDs) was unequivocal. “Increase taxation on tobacco, alcohol and sugar-sweetened beverages bearing in mind the World Health Organization (WHO) recommendations,” read the first draft of the document, which is intended as a global commitment by countries to lower deaths from NCDs.
At the UN General Assembly meeting in New York next week, South Africa is expected to join other countries in signing a watered down declaration meant to curb diseases like diabetes, cancer and heart disease around the world. Here’s how the document changed and how it hurts public health.
The United Nations political declaration on noncommunicable diseases (NCDs) was unequivocal. “Increase taxation on tobacco, alcohol and sugar-sweetened beverages bearing in mind the World Health Organization (WHO) recommendations,” read the first draft of the document, which is intended as a global commitment by countries to lower deaths from NCDs.
But that draft is long gone — and public health experts say that’s bad news for our health. The draft that will be adopted at the General Assembly high-level meeting in New York on September 25 is decidedly undecided.
An NCD is an illness you can’t catch from someone else. Instead of being spread by germs like flu or TB, NCDs usually develop over time because of things such as the way we live (eating, drinking, smoking, exercise), our environment or our family health history.
NCDs, such as diabetes, heart disease, cancer and chronic airway ailments like asthma, caused more than half of all deaths in South Africa in 2020, up from around 100,000 in 1997 to over 160,000 in 2018. Tobacco, alcohol and sugar (part of an unhealthy diet) are among the biggest causes of these diseases.
The latest revision of the NCD political declaration (likely the final version), which South Africa is expected to sign, went from including the words “will increase taxation” to a more palatable — at least for Big Alcohol and Big Tobacco, say public health experts — “consider introducing or increasing”. And in a big win for Big Food, the call for sugary drinks taxes is removed altogether. This was just one of many changes South African experts are worried about.
“There is an explicit conflict of interest between the public health goals, and the goals of these corporations that generate profit from selling these unhealthy commodities,” says Tamryn Frank, an obesity and NCD prevention researcher at the University of the Western Cape. “They should not be allowed a seat at the policy-making table.”
Research backs this up. These industries employ tactics — from funding science that favours them to using front groups or courts to challenge new regulations — to delay and weaken policies on NCDs.
The eliminated and watered down wording moves away from some key recommendations from WHO, including their proven ways to prevent NCDs, such as banning tobacco advertising and either the comprehensive regulation or banning of alcohol advertising, putting graphic health warnings on tobacco products that show the harms of these products and raising taxes.
While the WHO — the UN’s health agency — gives guidance, the declaration is negotiated by member countries, which means the final wording depends on political compromise and not just the strongest health science evidence.
We break down some of the key points in the UN draft that changed, what WHO recommends, where South Africa is on WHO’s gold standard of compliance and how we compare with other countries.
Bad food: warning labels and sugar taxes
The health department is also deciding on new food labelling regulations that, if passed, will bring large, simple warning signs to the front of foods high in sugar, salt, saturated fat (often from animal fat or oils) and even those containing any amount of artificial sweetener.
Still, despite weaker wording in the UN declaration, Frank doesn’t expect it to slow down South Africa’s progress: “There is no reason, given our burden of obesity, for government to delay implementing regulations, or to water them down.”
Where there’s smoke
South Africa’s cigarettes are also branded and only have a text warning that covers 25% of the front pack. But this will change if the Tobacco Products and Electronic Delivery Systems Bill is passed. It would require all tobacco products (including e-cigarettes and heated tobacco) to carry plain packaging and graphic warnings that cover at least 65% of the front of pack.
Parliament’s portfolio committee completed hearings on the bill last month, and have sent concerns raised by the public to the health department, before they decide on whether to proceed or halt it.
Still, Ayo-Yusuf is concerned watered down language could delay and dilute local policies: “[It] weakens political will, and risks slowing South Africa’s progress on graphic warnings, smoke-free laws and other life-saving measures.”
Watering down alcohol
Late last year, the National Treasury said it is considering a minimum unit price on alcohol. The Liquor Amendment Bill, drafted in 2016, also proposed changes such as raising the legal drinking age to 21, and banning the sale of alcohol at least 500m away from schools and public institutions. Though a minimum unit price on alcohol doesn’t relate to taxation, it prevents alcohol beverage producers and sellers from “trading down” the prices of products by absorbing some of the tax increases by offering customers huge discounts.
But the process to introduce the Liquor Amendment Bill has stalled since public comments were completed in 2016. The reason? A 2025 case study that looked at meeting reports and minutes on the Bill from 2016-2022 shows that the alcohol industry has put pressure on the government, slowing the process.
Nearly 10 years later, and the bill is still sitting with parliament, says Aadielah Maker Diedericks, secretary-general of the alcohol network Southern African Alcohol Policy Alliance. She says the weakening of commitments at the global level has an impact for South African alcohol policy too.
Maker Diedericks concludes: “Yes, we are concerned about the watered down language in the UN and the limited inclusion of alcohol as a whole.”
