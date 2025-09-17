KGAUGELO GUMEDE | Why would I give a man my surname?
Surnames are not merely decorative identifiers but connect one to their clan structures, cultural pride and prophecies, writes Gumede
17 September 2025 - 04:30
In no attempt to abuse your imagination, but the news that men can now legally use their wives' surnames sounds like a literal demonstration of a black and white drawing of a woman balancing a large bundle on her head, carrying a baby tied to her chest, holding one child by the hand, and simultaneously carrying a grown man on her back. The man she carries looks cheerful and carefree, in stark contrast to her exhaustion...
