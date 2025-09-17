Opinion & Analysis

LUCKY MATHEBULA | The Mkhwanazisation of the South African Police Service begins

Judge Madlanga faces a historic moment that few before him have experienced

17 September 2025 - 04:30

The South African Police Services used to be feared by criminals. Though sophisticated crime syndicates operating in South Africa chafed under the SAPS, they all accepted its authority over law and order. Throughout its various reform and transformation journeys, those who were at variance with the law knew their limits. As a result, society knew and believed the police would protect them against criminality. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. LUCKY MATHEBULA | Proverbial ANC ‘festival of ideas’ journey has begun Opinion & Analysis
  2. LUCKY MATHEBULA | Local government is the last line of defence in a democracy Opinion
  3. LUCKY MATHEBULA | Diversion of dockets is the antidote Mkhwanazi ordered Opinion & Analysis
  4. LUCKY MATHEBULA | Voters must abandon Joburg’s political dung beetles Opinion
  5. LUCKY MATHEBULA | No leader can be airbrushed out of history and certainly not ... Opinion & Analysis
  6. FM LUCKY MATHEBULA | Next elections will profoundly shape SA’s future Opinion
  7. LUCKY MATHEBULA | The recalibration of the majority: it’s not the size that ... Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. TOM EATON | What is this hypocritical free-for-all, and who benefits? Opinion & Analysis
  2. LUCKY MATHEBULA | The Mkhwanazisation of the South African Police Service begins Opinion & Analysis
  3. EDITORIAL | Will thumbs up for Donovan Moodley’s freedom be middle finger for ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. KGAUGELO GUMEDE | Why would I give a man my surname? Opinion & Analysis
  5. The UN had a plan to fight deadly lifestyle diseases: industry pressure killed ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Israel launches ground offensive in Gaza City
Gaza City offensive driven by Netanyahu's political survival, not strategy: ...