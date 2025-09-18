EDITORIAL | Watch this space for Dada Morero's tea date with Hill-Lewis
Despite Ramaphosa's pep talk, ANC councillors are unlikely to up their performance ahead of elections
18 September 2025 - 04:30
President Cyril Ramaphosa scored an own goal when he told ANC mayors to look at DA-run municipalities for tips on service delivery...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.