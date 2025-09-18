Opinion & Analysis

EDITORIAL | Watch this space for Dada Morero's tea date with Hill-Lewis

Despite Ramaphosa's pep talk, ANC councillors are unlikely to up their performance ahead of elections

18 September 2025 - 04:30

President Cyril Ramaphosa scored an own goal when he told ANC mayors to look at DA-run municipalities for tips on service delivery...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. EDITORIAL | Dollars under the couch: the Phala Phala saga gets messier Opinion & Analysis
  2. EDITORIAL | Public service and administration’s blind belief is dangerous Opinion & Analysis
  3. EDITORIAL | The case of two probes into a single matter Opinion & Analysis
  4. EDITORIAL | A country in flames: lessons from Nepal protests Opinion & Analysis
  5. EDITORIAL | Madlanga commission should be afforded space to conduct its ... Opinion & Analysis
  6. EDITORIAL | The attack on ‘AmaPanyaza’ tells of a war zone Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. LUCKY MATHEBULA | The Mkhwanazisation of the South African Police Service begins Opinion & Analysis
  2. KGAUGELO GUMEDE | Why would I give a man my surname? Opinion & Analysis
  3. EDITORIAL | Will thumbs up for Donovan Moodley’s freedom be middle finger for ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. JONATHAN JANSEN | The once-noble academic conference has become an expensive ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. TOM EATON | What is this hypocritical free-for-all, and who benefits? Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Soldier accused of killing Agnes Wanjiru finally faces justice
Donald Trump LIVE: Trump Meets King Charles III During UK State Visit | King ...