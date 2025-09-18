JONATHAN JANSEN | Charlie Kirk’s brand of malice resonates with this many South Africans? What gives?
What decent person could be enamoured of such a repulsive character? We’re talking a chunk of white conservatives and black evangelicals here
18 September 2025 - 04:30
Until September 10 2025, few South Africans had ever heard of a right-wing American activist called Charlie Kirk. At least that’s what I thought until a bullet from a Mauser 98, a popular hunting rifle, cut through his neck (https://www.timeslive.co.za/news/world/2025-09-10-trump-ally-charlie-kirk-shot-dead-at-utah-university-event/) to end the life of the 31-year-old firebrand...
