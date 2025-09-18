KHULANI QOMA | Can Cyril prove ‘it doesn’t matter whether a cat is white or black, as long as it catches mice’?
The president just pulled a Deng Xiaoping on us with his DA statement, so what’s next?
18 September 2025 - 04:30
We always endeavour to split the atom whenever a leader says or does something that is manifestly extraordinary. Many or all historians have told us that politicians are creatures of self-interest, which is often concealed in beguiling words. They are an “acceptable” oddball. They have long mastered the skills of repurposing human beings for tools or fools...
