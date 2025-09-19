Opinion & Analysis

EDITORIAL | The DA is pulling out all the stops

Is the ANC in Joburg up for the challenge?

19 September 2025 - 04:30 By TIMESLIVE PREMIUM EDITORIAL

The DA is this weekend expected to name Helen Zille as its mayoral candidate for the Johannesburg metro in what is sure to shift the political tectonic plates ahead of the local elections...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. JONATHAN JANSEN | Charlie Kirk’s brand of malice resonates with this many South ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. KHULANI QOMA | Can Cyril prove ‘it doesn’t matter whether a cat is white or ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. EDITORIAL | Watch this space for Dada Morero's tea date with Hill-Lewis Opinion & Analysis
  4. LUCKY MATHEBULA | The Mkhwanazisation of the South African Police Service begins Opinion & Analysis
  5. EDITORIAL | The DA is pulling out all the stops Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Canal+ set to merge with MultiChoice, Black Business Council expresses support
Wild chimpanzees eat fermented fruit equivalent to 2 alcoholic drinks per day, ...