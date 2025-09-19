Opinion & Analysis

EDITORIAL | The DA is pulling out all the stops

Is the ANC in Joburg up for the challenge?

19 September 2025 - 04:30

The DA is this weekend expected to name Helen Zille as its mayoral candidate for the Johannesburg metro in what is sure to shift the political tectonic plates ahead of the local elections...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. EDITORIAL | Watch this space for Dada Morero's tea date with Hill-Lewis Opinion & Analysis
  2. EDITORIAL | Will thumbs up for Donovan Moodley’s freedom be middle finger for ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. EDITORIAL | Dollars under the couch: the Phala Phala saga gets messier Opinion & Analysis
  4. EDITORIAL | Public service and administration’s blind belief is dangerous Opinion & Analysis
  5. EDITORIAL | The case of two probes into a single matter Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. JONATHAN JANSEN | Charlie Kirk’s brand of malice resonates with this many South ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. KHULANI QOMA | Can Cyril prove ‘it doesn’t matter whether a cat is white or ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. TOM EATON | Cyril may as well ‘move up the ladder’ solo Opinion & Analysis
  4. EDITORIAL | Watch this space for Dada Morero's tea date with Hill-Lewis Opinion & Analysis
  5. EDITORIAL | The DA is pulling out all the stops Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Why Africa needs its own voice in the global AI safety debate
Watch Team Colombia & South Africa Unite To Create Musical Magic | Intervision ...