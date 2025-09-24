EXPLAINED | Iran is facing a return of UN sanctions — what happens now?
Britain, France and Germany launched a 30-day process on August 28 to reimpose UN sanctions on Iran over its nuclear programme
24 September 2025 - 22:40
Iran and European powers remain at loggerheads as they try to strike a last-ditch deal to avert the return of UN sanctions before Saturday evening...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.