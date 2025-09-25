JONATHAN JANSEN | It’s time to assess with a positive rather than a punitive mindset
Positive assessment in any subject can be a powerful tool for winning the attention of children when it is mixed with rich learning experiences
25 September 2025 - 04:30
Try this with a group of your friends. Ask them the question: when you were at university, did you have at least one lecturer who said something like this: “Welcome to biochemistry 234. By the end of the first semester, half of you will be gone.” I guarantee you that some, if not all of them, will nod their heads...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.