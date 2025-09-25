LEE-ANNE GERMANOS MANUEL | Sexual consent and the Constitutional Court’s mammoth task

The government respondents, namely the minister of justice and constitutional development, the minister of women, youth and persons with disabilities and the president, have elected not to oppose either the confirmatory application or the appeal before the Constitutional Court in this matter, but to rather submit what they call an “answering/explanatory affidavit” while abiding by the court’s decision.
Applications and arguments before the Constitutional Court
Before the Constitutional Court, The Embrace Project continues to challenge the constitutionality of the element of criminal intent, and its effect on consent, in the Sexual Offences Act.
The Embrace Project’s main argument is that the application of a subjective test by the courts when determining whether an accused person had intended to commit the sexual offence in question creates an almost insurmountable barrier to convictions when there is an absence of resistance by the complainant — which is often the case, particularly in intimate partner sexual violence.
The Embrace Project argues that the effect of the use of the subjective test for intent is such that an accused person is often acquitted even if a court finds, in the case of rape, that unlawful sexual penetration is committed by the accused without the consent of the complainant.
An accused’s version needs only be “reasonably possibly true”. This results in the law inadvertently perpetuating rape myths and stereotypes, which is why The Embrace Project asked the high court to place a positive obligation on the accused to take “objectively reasonable steps” to ascertain whether consent is given, as opposed to assuming so unless an objection is raised. This relief was granted.
CALS, on the other hand, agrees that the impugned provisions in the Sexual Offences Act are unconstitutional but puts forward a different argument and seeks different relief to that of The Embrace Project.
CALS argues for the removal of consent as a definitional element of sexual offences.
In its written submissions before the Constitutional Court, CALS states that it aims to shift society’s, and the law’s, perspectives through the remedy that it seeks, so that consent is no longer the distinguishing factor between sex and rape. This approach, known as a coercion-based sexual offences model, aims to define sexual violence for what it is — a violent crime — as opposed to sex without consent.
Both the consent-based sexual offences model currently applied by South Africa, and the coercion-based sexual offences model being pursued by CALS, are internationally recognised and accepted as legitimate sexual offences models.
LEE-ANNE GERMANOS MANUEL | Sexual consent and the Constitutional Court’s mammoth task
It has been three years since Embrace Project first instituted proceedings before the high court in a bid to change the law
Image: Sunday Times/Esa Alexander
Today, South Africa’s sexual offences laws, and, in particular, sexual consent, will be on trial before the Constitutional Court.
It has been a three-year journey for The Embrace Project since it first instituted proceedings before the high court in a bid to change the law so that the legal element of consent would require a positive act, as opposed to existing due to the absence of outward resistance to sexual conduct. The application had been opposed by the minister of justice and constitutional development, cited as the first respondent.
In the high court, judge Selby Baqwa found in favour of The Embrace Project’s application, making a declaration of constitutional invalidity of provisions in the Sexual Offences Act that failed to criminalise sexual violence where the perpetrator wrongly and unreasonably believed that the complainant was consenting to the conduct in question.
The Constitutional Court is being asked by The Embrace Project and a date-rape survivor (name withheld) who is the second applicant, for confirmation of the high court’s declaration of constitutional invalidity and interim relief.
Additionally, the court will be considering inputs from three amici curiae: the University of Pretoria’s Centre for Human Rights, the Psychological Society of South Africa and the Women’s Legal Centre.
In the high court, the Centre for Applied Legal Studies (CALS) had intervened as a third applicant in the matter seeking different relief to that of The Embrace Project, which was rejected. The Constitutional Court is also being asked to hear CALS’ appeal against this.
Lack of physical resistance, no verbal denial does not mean consent is given in rape cases, court orders
'Do not be afraid to speak out': Rape survivor on life jail term for ex-SANDF member who gave her HIV
The Embrace Project opposes CALS’ appeal before the Constitutional Court and argues that the South African legislature has chosen to apply the consent-based sexual offences model, which is one of the two internationally accepted models, meaning that CALS would have to show that the consent-based sexual offences model is unconstitutional, failing which the granting of the relief sought by CALS would amount to a breach of the doctrine of separation of powers.
CALS thus argues that retaining consent as a definitional element of sexual offences amounts to unfair gender discrimination in terms of section 9(3) of the South African constitution (right to equality) because only gendered offences, which predominantly affect women and children, include consent as part of the definition of the crime.
The Centre for Human Rights and the Psychological Society of South Africa, as the first and second amici curiae, provide invaluable scientific evidence on the common behavioural responses of victims during a sexual assault — being tonic immobility (freezing) — which highlights just how out of step the law is with reality.
The Women’s Legal Centre has applied to intervene as the third amicus curia before the Constitutional Court for the first time in these proceedings. They oppose a change to the Sexual Offences Act at all, arguing that the presence of dolus eventualis in our law makes it impossible to conceive of a realistic scenario in which an accused person is found to have laboured under an unreasonable belief that consent had been given and did not amount to a guilty verdict.
The Embrace Project is opposing their application to intervene as amicus on the basis that the Women’s Legal Centre has taken a position on the matter, as opposed to assisting the court, and are attempting to intervene at such an advanced stage of the proceedings.
In contrast, the respondents have elected not to oppose either application before the Constitutional Court when initially the minister of justice had vehemently opposed The Embrace Project and CALS’ applications before the high court.
The government respondents have, however, placed on record similar arguments to those put before the high court by the minister of justice — arguing that The Embrace Project’s relief would place a reverse onus on the accused to prove their innocence, thereby infringing upon an accused person’s right to a fair trial, and that CALS’ relief would have the effect of infringing on an accused person’s right to remain silent.
All of these arguments will be laid bare before the Constitutional Court in what is likely to be the most anticipated case on the Sexual Offences Act since its promulgation in 2007. In a country with a rape conviction rate of less than 1% compared to the number of rapes reported to the police, the Constitutional Court has its work cut out for it as the fate of GBV victims and survivors — past and present — rests in its hands.
• Lee-Anne Germanos Manuel is director and co-founder of The Embrace Project
