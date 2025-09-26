ORAPELENG MATSHEDISO | There is no ‘peace’ in media’s controversial M23 sound bites
Reports on the African Peace and Security dialogue attended by M23 rebels thrive on distortion
26 September 2025 - 04:30
One of South Africa’s challenges appears to be the relentless creation of controversial sound bites and scant broadcasting for mere story-selling rather than providing ethical journalism and informing the citizens...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.