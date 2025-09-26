Opinion & Analysis

ORAPELENG MATSHEDISO | There is no ‘peace’ in media’s controversial M23 sound bites

Reports on the African Peace and Security dialogue attended by M23 rebels thrive on distortion

26 September 2025 - 04:30 By Orapeleng Matshediso

One of South Africa’s challenges appears to be the relentless creation of controversial sound bites and scant broadcasting for mere story-selling rather than providing ethical journalism and informing the citizens...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. JONATHAN JANSEN | It’s time to assess with a positive rather than a punitive ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. LEE-ANNE GERMANOS MANUEL | Sexual consent and the Constitutional Court’s ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. TOM EATON | Surname law the end of the world? It’s not even the end of the ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. EDITORIAL | Operation Dudula taking immigration challenges to wrong door for ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. ORAPELENG MATSHEDISO | There is no ‘peace’ in media’s controversial M23 sound ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

The content creation shift and access for underprivileged communities
Ethiopia Calls Nuclear Power “Essential for Africa’s Future” at Moscow Forum | ...