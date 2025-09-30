KHEHLA NDLOVU | The onus falls on universities and employers to deliver ‘work-ready’ graduates
Universities must rethink how they prepare graduates for meaningful economic participation and employers must do their part
30 September 2025 - 04:30
Few experiences match the joy of seeing families fill a graduation hall, celebrating their children’s achievements. Yet, as we conferred over 900 diplomas and degrees last week at the Vaal University of Technology (VUT), we had to face an unsettling truth: in South Africa, a qualification alone is no longer enough to guarantee employment...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.