JULIUS MALEMA | The EFF is committed to authentic black unity, not opportunism
True black unity cannot exist without a commitment to economic justice
23 December 2024 - 05:00
The recent third national people’s assembly marked a pivotal moment for the EFF, offering an opportunity to reflect on the state of our movement amid the growing trend of pseudo-black unity in our country. In this critical juncture of our struggle, we are compelled to interrogate what defines true black progressive forces and the implications of this unity on our society...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.