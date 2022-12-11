PALI LEHOHLA | Hear these commandments and it’ll ‘feel good to be African’
Let’s turn to the vision of our native prophets during these difficult times
11 December 2022 - 19:26 By Pali Lehohla
In his autobiography, the chapter titled “the call of my village” transformed chief Albert Luthuli’s call to his village of Groutville as a call to the world. He turned the world into his oyster. He thus foregrounded the role SA would play in its quest for freedom from settler colonialism then later apartheid. This modelled the path towards peace and stability for a new generation in SA. ..
PALI LEHOHLA | Hear these commandments and it’ll ‘feel good to be African’
Let’s turn to the vision of our native prophets during these difficult times
In his autobiography, the chapter titled “the call of my village” transformed chief Albert Luthuli’s call to his village of Groutville as a call to the world. He turned the world into his oyster. He thus foregrounded the role SA would play in its quest for freedom from settler colonialism then later apartheid. This modelled the path towards peace and stability for a new generation in SA. ..
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos