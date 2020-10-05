ANC backs Hawks, SIU, even as they nab party backers

Party wants to tackle the matter of the ‘politically exposed’ doing business with the state

Despite one of its admitted backers - and party and government figures - being arrested in a coordinated Hawks and NPA Investigative Directorate raid, the ANC has come out and backed law enforcement agencies for their work in clamping down on fraud and corruption.



Speaking on Monday evening, ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa said the law enforcement agencies’ work was “commendable”, as he endorsed their efforts...