Politics

I fixed Medupi, then they drop-kicked me: Eskom exec

Dan Marokane tells Zondo how the board tried to elbow him out, even telling his lawyers to ‘go jump’

Mawande AmaShabalala Political journalist
06 October 2020 - 19:40

Former Eskom group head of capital Dan Marokane told the state capture inquiry on Tuesday how “painful” it was to be suspended just four days after he had led a team that ensured the first functional unit at the Medupi power station.

Marokane was testifying about the suspension of four executives at the power utility in March 2015...

