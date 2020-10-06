I fixed Medupi, then they drop-kicked me: Eskom exec

Dan Marokane tells Zondo how the board tried to elbow him out, even telling his lawyers to ‘go jump’

Former Eskom group head of capital Dan Marokane told the state capture inquiry on Tuesday how “painful” it was to be suspended just four days after he had led a team that ensured the first functional unit at the Medupi power station.



Marokane was testifying about the suspension of four executives at the power utility in March 2015...