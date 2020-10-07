Politics

The AFU has been abysmal, but next year we’ll kick assets: Batohi

MPs lambaste the unit, which raked in just R200,000 of its R600m annual target from dodgy officials

Aphiwe Deklerk Political reporter
07 October 2020 - 19:37

The Asset Forfeiture Unit received sharp criticism on Wednesday from MPs for its poor performance in attaching assets gained through criminality and recovering monies stolen from the state, particularly from government officials convicted of corruption.

But its new head, advocate Shamila Batohi, promised the picture would look very different in 2021...

