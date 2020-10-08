Politics

Masuku was slap bang in the middle of dodgy PPE tender, SIU report claims

This is despite Masuku denying that he influenced any procurement of PPE or related services

Aphiwe Deklerk Political reporter
08 October 2020 - 20:04

Gauteng health MEC Bandile Masuku denied under oath that he leaked confidential departmental information about personal protective equipment tenders to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s spokesperson, Khusela Diko, and her husband Thandisizwe Diko.

This is despite a damning preliminary report by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) that places Masuku firmly at the centre of dodgy tender processes in his department’s procurement of Covid-19 PPE worth R125m from a company owned by Khusela’s husband...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Masuku was slap bang in the middle of dodgy PPE tender, SIU report claims Politics
  2. ‘Incongenial’ Batohi refuses to work with me, moans protector Politics
  3. The AFU has been abysmal, but next year we’ll kick assets: Batohi Politics
  4. ‘I didn’t go on holiday to Zim, I went to sort out border security’ Politics
  5. I fixed Medupi, then they drop-kicked me: Eskom exec Politics

Latest Videos

“Dehorned is better than dead”: Rangers race to protect SA's rhinos with ...
Who, what, when? Brendin Horner's murder: What we know so far

Related articles

  1. Bandile Masuku knew about dodgy PPE procurement, SIU says in damning report Politics
  2. Bank accounts frozen as SIU takes on PPE fraud — but Gauteng health MEC Bandile ... South Africa
  3. Gauteng health MEC Bandile Masuku to know his fate by Friday South Africa
  4. Makhura waiting for SIU report to decide on health MEC's fate Politics
  5. DA calls for immediate suspension of Gauteng health head Politics
  6. Bloom refuses to retract criticism of suspended health MEC Bandile Masuku South Africa
  7. Gauteng takes disciplinary, civil action against officials over PPE wrongdoing South Africa
X