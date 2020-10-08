Masuku was slap bang in the middle of dodgy PPE tender, SIU report claims

This is despite Masuku denying that he influenced any procurement of PPE or related services

Gauteng health MEC Bandile Masuku denied under oath that he leaked confidential departmental information about personal protective equipment tenders to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s spokesperson, Khusela Diko, and her husband Thandisizwe Diko.



This is despite a damning preliminary report by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) that places Masuku firmly at the centre of dodgy tender processes in his department’s procurement of Covid-19 PPE worth R125m from a company owned by Khusela’s husband...