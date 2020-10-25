Politics

Personally, Masuku feels he has the equipment to take on SIU and win

Ex-Gauteng health MEC launches urgent application over 'unlawful and unconstitutional' findings against him

25 October 2020 - 18:27 By Genevieve Quintal

Former Gauteng health MEC Bandile Masuku is confident he will fight off a Special Investigating Unit (SIU) report into Covid-19 tender corruption that led to his removal.

Masuku’s lawyer, Mojalefa Motalane, said on Sunday the SIU report was unlawful and unconstitutional. His comments came after the Sunday Times (https://www.timeslive.co.za/sunday-times/news/2020-10-25-ppe-fraud-findings-simply-garbage-says-former-mec-bandile-masuku/) reported at the weekend that Masuku had launched an urgent court application to set aside adverse findings against him.. ..

