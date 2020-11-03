DA's new Tshwane mayor says ANC left him with finance mess

Administrators led by Mpho Nawa, who was appointed by co-operative governance MEC Lebohang Maile, ploughed through billions, says DA mayor

The DA's newly elected Tshwane mayor has painted a grim picture of the city's finances he just inherited from the ANC, which had been in charge of the capital since March through an administrator.



Randall Williams was elected the new Tshwane mayor on Friday, after the Supreme Court of Appeal set aside the decision of the ANC-controlled Gauteng co-operative governance department to place the municipality under administration...