‘In case I incriminate myself’: how Dudu Myeni ducked Zondo probes

For most of Wednesday afternoon, the ex-SAA chair and ally of Jacob Zuma gave a series of non-answers

Whether it was about fraud being a criminal offence, about her understanding of the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA), or even about her own qualifications, the answers were the same.



“Chairperson, may I please not answer just in case I incriminate myself,” was the refrain of former SAA chairperson Dudu Myeni during her testimony at the state capture commission for most of Wednesday afternoon...