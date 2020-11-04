‘In case I incriminate myself’: how Dudu Myeni ducked Zondo probes
For most of Wednesday afternoon, the ex-SAA chair and ally of Jacob Zuma gave a series of non-answers
04 November 2020 - 20:27
Whether it was about fraud being a criminal offence, about her understanding of the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA), or even about her own qualifications, the answers were the same.
“Chairperson, may I please not answer just in case I incriminate myself,” was the refrain of former SAA chairperson Dudu Myeni during her testimony at the state capture commission for most of Wednesday afternoon...
