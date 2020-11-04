State capture: The dead lawyer, the board chair and the R800k 'loan'

Businesswoman Ndileka Nobaxa scored a lucrative contract from SAA Technical, and then paid R800,000 into the account of Zano Spark, a forex trading company. So far, no foul.



But it turned out that Zano Spark is owned by Yakhe Kwinana, who was the chair of SAA Technical's board at the time the contract was given to Nobaxa, and when the nearly R1m was paid to the forex firm...