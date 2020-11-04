Tito Mboweni confident Zondo commission will clear Ranjeni Munusamy

Finance minister Tito Mboweni has told parliament he's confident that the Zondo commission will make no adverse findings against his “political secretary” — former political journalist Ranjeni Munusamy.



Responding to oral questions from members of the EFF on Wednesday, Mboweni said he appointed Munusamy as his community outreach officer — or political secretary — after subjecting her to intense questioning about the allegations leveled against her at the state capture inquiry last year...