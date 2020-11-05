Dudu Myeni could be criminally charged for unmasking anonymous witness

The state capture commission legal team has urged its chairperson, deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo, to instruct the commission's secretary to lay a criminal charge against former SAA chairperson Dudu Myeni.



This was after Myeni deliberately unmasked an anonymous witness who was granted anonymity by Zondo when he gave testimony before the commission implicating Myeni...