Politics

Myeni’s antics at state capture inquiry ‘liable to deter future witnesses’

Despite being ordered not to, she identified a protected witness, ‘undermining the commission’s work’

Mawande AmaShabalala Political journalist
05 November 2020 - 19:58

Former SAA board chairperson Dudu Myeni on Thursday lost her cool, defying a standing order from state capture commission chairperson deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo to mask a witness who implicated her.

But what pushed her?..

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Myeni’s antics at state capture inquiry ‘liable to deter future witnesses’ Politics
  2. Dudu Myeni could be criminally charged for unmasking anonymous witness Politics
  3. Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma is president ... at least in her hometown Politics
  4. ‘In case I incriminate myself’: how Dudu Myeni ducked Zondo probes Politics
  5. Tito Mboweni confident Zondo commission will clear Ranjeni Munusamy Politics

Latest Videos

'I wish I was a madam Venter': Dudu Myeni goes on state capture offensive ...
‘I don’t want to incriminate myself’: Dudu Myeni refuses to answer commission ...

Related articles

  1. 'I wish I was a madam Venter': Dudu Myeni goes on state capture offensive Politics
  2. Yakhe Kwinana saw 'nothing wrong' with overseas trip sponsored by US firm ... Politics
  3. Dudu Myeni could be criminally charged for unmasking anonymous witness Politics
  4. State capture: The dead lawyer, the board chair and the R800k 'loan' Politics
  5. The bold and the hostile: Zondo loses patience with state capture witness News
  6. WATCH | Two days that shocked Zondo: Former SAA board member Yakhe Kwinana's ... South Africa
X