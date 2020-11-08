Former SAAT chair Yakhi Kwinana adamant she received no kickbacks from supplier

Former SAA Technical board chair Yakhi Kwinana on Saturday was adamant she did not receive any kickbacks from a supplier that was doing business with the aviation entity she led.



Kwinana fielded questions at the state capture commission of inquiry on Saturday about monies she received through her company, Zano Spark, from JM Aviation which was oddly favoured in a R1.2bn tender at SAAT...