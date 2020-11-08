Is Paul Mashatile wooing eThekwini in the hope of the 2022 hot seat?

The ANC treasurer-general denies cosying up to Bheki Ntuli, but sources beg to differ

ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile is said to be building a support base in eThekwini ahead of the party’s 2022 national conference by roping into his inner-circle party strongman Bheki Ntuli, but he has denied it.



Ntuli is favourite to become regional secretary when the area elects new leaders and is believed to command support in the majority of branches in the region. ..