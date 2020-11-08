Politics

Is Paul Mashatile wooing eThekwini in the hope of the 2022 hot seat?

The ANC treasurer-general denies cosying up to Bheki Ntuli, but sources beg to differ

08 November 2020 - 18:02

ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile is said to be building a support base in eThekwini ahead of the party’s 2022 national conference by roping into his inner-circle party strongman Bheki Ntuli, but he has denied it.

Ntuli is favourite to become regional secretary when the area elects new leaders and is believed to command support in the majority of branches in the region.  ..

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. R38,000 per day? That's the cost of the Zondo inquiry's lawyers Politics
  2. Is Paul Mashatile wooing eThekwini in the hope of the 2022 hot seat? Politics
  3. Former SAAT chair Yakhi Kwinana adamant she received no kickbacks from supplier Politics
  4. From ‘buying fat cakes’ to ‘killing your child’: How Myeni and Kwinana ... Politics
  5. Myeni’s antics at state capture inquiry ‘liable to deter future witnesses’ Politics

Latest Videos

Joe Biden is the next president of the United States several networks say
'I wish I was a madam Venter': Dudu Myeni goes on state capture offensive ...

Related articles

  1. Paul Mashatile says 'there is no plot to take over ANC' News
  2. Lindiwe Sisulu accused of using water budget to run for ANC deputy president News
  3. PETER BRUCE | Settle in for the long haul with Accused No1 Opinion & Analysis
  4. MAVUSO MSIMANG | The ANC dare not renege on its commitment to transparent ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. ANC seeks taxpayer millions as private funders close taps News
X