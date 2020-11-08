R38,000 per day? That's the cost of the Zondo inquiry's lawyers

The top legal minds leading evidence in the Zondo commission of inquiry cost the commission up to R38,000 per day for the highest paid senior counsel.



The judicial commission of inquiry into allegations of state capture, better known as the Zondo commission, has cost the taxpayer more than R700m since it was established in August 2018 with legal costs and investigations identified as its main cost drivers...