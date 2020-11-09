An ‘unthinkable’ failure: Zondo blasts SA’s SOE ‘disaster’

Deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo, the state capture commission chairperson, says it is unacceptable that almost all prominent state-owned companies are on their knees.

For this, politicians, boards of directors and former executives who failed at doing their jobs must take full responsibility.

Zondo says someone would be forgiven for thinking these SOEs have been on autopilot, looking at the level of impunity and lack of consequence management.

According to Zondo, pretending no one saw the coming collapse of the SOEs would be disingenuous.

Zondo’s reaction was triggered by Denel-related evidence led before him on Monday.

He heard how Denel Land System’s biggest development yet – known as the Hoefyster Project – was nowhere near completion, nine years after its initial completion date. And this despite it being planned in the early 2000, with a target finish year of 2011.

In 2020, Denel estimated the project would be completed in 2023, which would be 11 years late.

Despite the delays, Armscor, the acquisition agency for the department of defence, had channelled R7.3bn towards the project.